Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Swan Energy slides as Q2 PAT slumps 39% YoY to Rs 51 cr

Swan Energy slides as Q2 PAT slumps 39% YoY to Rs 51 cr

Image
Last Updated : Nov 18 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Swan Energy fell 1.21% to Rs 505 after the company's consolidated net profit tumbled 39.38% to Rs 51.27 crore on 15.61% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 1032.19 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Profit before tax was at Rs 57.39 crore in Q2 FY25, down 67.82% as against Rs 178.37 crore posted in same period last year.

Total expenses stood at Rs 1,006.11 crore in Q2 FY25, down 4.33% year on year. Cost of material consumed was Rs 949.08 crore (up 9.68% YoY), employee benefits expenses stood at Rs 11.64 crore (up 40.07%YoY), finance costs was at Rs 65.66 crore (up 12.54% YoY) during the period under review.

Revenue from textile segment dropped 54.32% to Rs 25.41 crore and revenue from energy segment tumbled 65.13% YoY to Rs 65.99 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24 while revenue from construction business fell to Rs 25.27 crore in Q2 FY25 from Rs 37.46 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

On half year basis, the companys net profit jumped 19.27% to Rs 190.21 crore on 7.21% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,173.92 crore in H1 FY25 over H1 FY24.

Meabwhile, Balu Forge Industries, a precision engineering and manufacturing firm, and Swan Energy have signed an agreement to form a special purpose vehicle (SPV) to expand operations in the defence, aerospace, railways and nuclear industries. Swan Energy is a premier oil and gas service & petrochemical trading company.

The objective of the incorporation of SPV is to engage and explore the potential for supply of products and solutions suitable for the global defence industry, aerospace, railways and nuclear industries.

More From This Section

Federal-Mogul Goetze posts nearly 19% YoY jump in Q2 PAT

Anupam Rasayan India slumps after reporting dismal Q2 outcome

Gufic Biosciences tumbles after Q2 PAT drops 6% YoY to Rs 22 cr

Volumes spurt at Indraprastha Gas Ltd counter

Nifty slips below 23,450; IT shares tumble

Swan Group is among India's leading private sector business houses serving the nation for more than a century across textile, real estate and oil & gas sectors.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Once operational, water taxis to save time to Navi Mumbai airport: Gadkari

Brokerages reiterate 'Buy' on Hero MotoCorp post Q2 results; stock rises 5%

Latest LIVE: Protester killed in firing during clash with security forces in Manipur's Jiribam

Debt MFs bounce back: Rs 1.57 lakh cr inflows in October, liquid funds lead

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 450 pts lower at 77,100; Nifty at 23,400; IT, Oil, PSB weigh

First Published: Nov 18 2024 | 11:21 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story