Anupam Rasayan India slumps after reporting dismal Q2 outcome

Anupam Rasayan India fell 2.65% to Rs 715.05 after the company reported 37.11% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 30.62 crore on 25.04% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 293.96 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) fell 51.87% YoY to Rs 34.01 crore in Q2 FY25.

EBITDA stood at Rs 82.4 crore, registering the de-growth of 25.7% as compared with Rs 110.9 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin remained flat at 28% during the quarter.

Meanwhile, the companys wholly owned subsidiary named Anupam General Trading FZE has been registered in Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA), Dubai, UAE.

Anupam General Trading FZE is registered with initial capital of AED 20,000. The objective of Anupam General Trading FZE is the trading and storage of chemicals including handling of distribution and sales of chemicals for export markets.

Anand Desai, managing director, Anupam Rasayan, said, In Q2FY25, we were nearing the end of a demand slump in the Agro segment, and we are now seeing a good recovery. The Pharma and Polymer segments, meanwhile, have been showing robust growth, fuelled by the launch of over 17 new molecules in FY24 and 3 additional molecules in H1FY25. As these products gain traction, we expect their contribution to grow. Additionally, the planned launch of more than 3 new molecules in the coming months should further accelerate growth in these areas.

Our consolidated operating revenue for the quarter was Rs 294 crore, representing a QoQ growth of 14%, with a stable EBITDA margin of 28% in Q2FY25. We anticipate revenue to normalize as volumes increase in the latter half of the year. With the new capacity, scaling of recently launched fluorinated molecules, and signed LOIs and contracts, we are optimistic about strong growth over the medium term."

Anupam Rasayan India is one of the leading companies engaged in the custom synthesis (CSM) and manufacturing of specialty chemicals in India. Its business verticals are life science related specialty chemicals comprising products related to agrochemicals, personal care and pharmaceuticals, and other specialty chemicals, comprising specialty pigment and dyes, and polymer additives.

