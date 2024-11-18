Federal-Mogul Goetze posts nearly 19% YoY jump in Q2 PAT

Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) has reported 18.9% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 38.24 crore on a 4.9% increase in net sales to Rs 463.71 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Q2 FY24.

Total expenditure added up to Rs 394.61 crore, up 4% YoY. The decline in raw material costs (down 3.1% YoY) was offset by higher employee expenses (up 9.5% YoY) and higher other expenses (up 0.9% YoY).

Profit before tax in Q2 FY25 stood at Rs 57.21 crore, up by 22.5% from Rs 46.71 crore in Q2 FY24. Total tax outgo for the period under review was Rs 17.95 crore, up 27.4% YoY.

Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) is engaged in the manufacturing of auto components, primarily focusing on pistons and piston rings.

The scrip added 0.10% to currently trade at Rs 388.90 on the BSE.

