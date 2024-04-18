Swaraj Engines standalone net profit rises 0.63% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.45% to Rs 350.96 crore

Net profit of Swaraj Engines rose 0.63% to Rs 35.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 34.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.45% to Rs 350.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 359.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.19% to Rs 137.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 133.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.18% to Rs 1419.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1421.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

