Swojas Energy Foods reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 21 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.21 crore

Net profit of Swojas Energy Foods reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 300.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.21 crore in the year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.210 0 0.210 0 OPM %-14.290 --57.140 - PBDT0.02-0.05 LP 0.060.01 500 PBT0.02-0.05 LP 0.060.01 500 NP0.01-0.03 LP 0.040.01 300

First Published: Jun 21 2024 | 5:50 PM IST

