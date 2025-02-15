Synthiko Foils reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 23.58% to Rs 4.99 crore

Net profit of Synthiko Foils remain constant at Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 23.58% to Rs 4.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 6.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.4.996.531.802.600.080.080.050.040.030.03

