Synthiko Foils reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 15 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales decline 23.58% to Rs 4.99 crore

Net profit of Synthiko Foils remain constant at Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 23.58% to Rs 4.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 6.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales4.996.53 -24 OPM %1.802.60 -PBDT0.080.08 0 PBT0.050.04 25 NP0.030.03 0

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

