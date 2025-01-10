Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index declines 3.59%

Nifty Media index ended down 3.59% at 1743.65 today. The index is down 13.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Dish TV India Ltd shed 9.87%, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd fell 5.68% and Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd dropped 5.45%. The Nifty Media index is down 29.00% over last one year compared to the 8.24% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index added 3.44% and Nifty Realty index has slid 2.77% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.40% to close at 23431.5 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.31% to close at 77378.91 today.

