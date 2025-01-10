Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Sharma East India Hosp and Medical Research standalone net profit rises 26.09% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 10 2025
Sales rise 39.32% to Rs 8.15 crore

Net profit of Sharma East India Hosp and Medical Research rose 26.09% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 39.32% to Rs 8.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales8.155.85 39 OPM %10.5515.21 -PBDT0.750.58 29 PBT0.390.23 70 NP0.290.23 26

First Published: Jan 10 2025

