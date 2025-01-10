Sharma East India Hosp and Medical Research standalone net profit rises 26.09% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 39.32% to Rs 8.15 crore

Net profit of Sharma East India Hosp and Medical Research rose 26.09% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 39.32% to Rs 8.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.8.155.8510.5515.210.750.580.390.230.290.23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News