Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Talbros Automotive hits the roof on good Q3 numbers

Talbros Automotive hits the roof on good Q3 numbers

Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Talbros Automotive Components was locked in upper circuit of 5% to Rs 286.75 after the company's net profit jumped 65.58% to Rs 22.75 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared to Rs 13.74 crore in Q3 FY23.

Revenue from operations grew 25.36% year on year (YoY) to Rs 198.73 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2023.

Profit before tax in Q3 FY24 stood at Rs 28.20 crore, up by 63.29% as compared with the same period last year.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Total expenses spiked 22.38% to Rs 177.99 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23. Cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 107.12 crore (up 23.97% YoY) and employee benefis expense was at Rs 20.13 crore (up 16.83% YoY) during the period under review.

Talbros Automotive Components, the flagship manufacturing company of the Talbros Group. It manufactures automotive & industrial gaskets in collaboration with Coopers Payen of UK. The company is the mother brand of gaskets, chassis, rubber products and forgings in India. Talbros Group portfolio also includes Mercedes Benz dealership for passenger cars.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Unichem Lab hits life high on turnaround Q4 numbers

TRF hits the roof after board cancels amalgamation scheme with Tata Steel

Mahindra Holidays jumps on reporting turnaround Q3 numbers

Ideaforge Tech spurts on reporting turnaround Q3 numbers

Volumes jump at CIE Automotive India Ltd counter

IFGL Refractories Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Dreamfolks Services consolidated net profit rises 6.06% in the December 2023 quarter

Vascon Engineers consolidated net profit rises 13.66% in the December 2023 quarter

MMP Industries consolidated net profit rises 41.97% in the December 2023 quarter

AIA Engineering consolidated net profit declines 20.67% in the December 2023 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 2:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story