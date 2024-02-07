Talbros Automotive hits the roof on good Q3 numbers

Talbros Automotive Components was locked in upper circuit of 5% to Rs 286.75 after the company's net profit jumped 65.58% to Rs 22.75 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared to Rs 13.74 crore in Q3 FY23.

Revenue from operations grew 25.36% year on year (YoY) to Rs 198.73 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2023.

Profit before tax in Q3 FY24 stood at Rs 28.20 crore, up by 63.29% as compared with the same period last year.

Total expenses spiked 22.38% to Rs 177.99 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23. Cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 107.12 crore (up 23.97% YoY) and employee benefis expense was at Rs 20.13 crore (up 16.83% YoY) during the period under review.

Talbros Automotive Components, the flagship manufacturing company of the Talbros Group. It manufactures automotive & industrial gaskets in collaboration with Coopers Payen of UK. The company is the mother brand of gaskets, chassis, rubber products and forgings in India. Talbros Group portfolio also includes Mercedes Benz dealership for passenger cars.

