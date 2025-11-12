Tamil Nadu Petro Products standalone net profit rises 1033.22% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.59% to Rs 456.09 crore

Net profit of Tamil Nadu Petro Products rose 1033.22% to Rs 32.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.59% to Rs 456.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 448.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.456.09448.959.101.6749.3711.9543.175.6032.072.83

