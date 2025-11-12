Hindware Home Innovation reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.92 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.38% to Rs 676.31 crore

Net profit of Hindware Home Innovation reported to Rs 4.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 15.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.38% to Rs 676.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 629.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.676.31629.838.344.7243.1015.9614.10-14.934.92-15.57

