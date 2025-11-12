Kemistar Corporation consolidated net profit declines 92.31% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 127.59% to Rs 8.58 crore

Net profit of Kemistar Corporation declined 92.31% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 127.59% to Rs 8.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.8.583.772.2110.340.110.260.010.140.010.13

