Rexnord Electronics & Controls consolidated net profit declines 78.20% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Rexnord Electronics & Controls declined 78.20% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 2.06% to Rs 26.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 27.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

