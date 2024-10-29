Tamilnad Mercantile Bank standalone net profit rises 10.85% in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Total Operating Income rise 10.61% to Rs 1337.41 crore

Net profit of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank rose 10.85% to Rs 303.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 273.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Total Operating Income rose 10.61% to Rs 1337.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1209.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income1337.411209.16 11 OPM %68.3571.31 -PBDT400.27341.83 17 PBT400.27341.83 17 NP303.18273.51 11

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

