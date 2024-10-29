Northern ARC Capital consolidated net profit rises 27.64% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 34.04% to Rs 585.27 crore

Net profit of Northern ARC Capital rose 27.64% to Rs 97.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 76.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 34.04% to Rs 585.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 436.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.585.27436.6558.3364.77136.76111.27133.58107.0797.6776.52

