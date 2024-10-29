Northern ARC Capital consolidated net profit rises 27.64% in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 34.04% to Rs 585.27 crore

Net profit of Northern ARC Capital rose 27.64% to Rs 97.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 76.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 34.04% to Rs 585.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 436.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales585.27436.65 34 OPM %58.3364.77 -PBDT136.76111.27 23 PBT133.58107.07 25 NP97.6776.52 28

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

