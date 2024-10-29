Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Walchand Peoplefirst standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Walchand Peoplefirst standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 18.61% to Rs 8.54 crore

Net profit of Walchand Peoplefirst rose 50.00% to Rs 1.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 18.61% to Rs 8.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales8.547.20 19 OPM %6.919.72 -PBDT1.741.25 39 PBT1.641.13 45 NP1.440.96 50

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

