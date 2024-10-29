Walchand Peoplefirst standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.61% to Rs 8.54 crore

Net profit of Walchand Peoplefirst rose 50.00% to Rs 1.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 18.61% to Rs 8.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.8.547.206.919.721.741.251.641.131.440.96

Powered by Capital Market - Live News