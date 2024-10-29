Pfizer standalone net profit rises 6.30% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.33% to Rs 588.59 crore

Net profit of Pfizer rose 6.30% to Rs 158.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 148.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 2.33% to Rs 588.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 575.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.588.59575.2132.1531.75230.22215.95215.23200.52158.35148.96

