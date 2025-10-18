Tanla Platforms standalone net profit declines 96.63% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 24.08% to Rs 169.28 crore

Net profit of Tanla Platforms declined 96.63% to Rs 3.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 93.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 24.08% to Rs 169.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 222.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.169.28222.982.108.217.1399.435.2997.343.1493.24

