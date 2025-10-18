Jayaswal Neco Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 105.13 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 44.79% to Rs 1781.00 crore

Net profit of Jayaswal Neco Industries reported to Rs 105.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 34.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 44.79% to Rs 1781.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1230.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1781.001230.0618.3613.78218.3926.33142.71-45.10105.13-34.21

