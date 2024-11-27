Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Tube lnvestments of lndia to acquire 67% stake in Kcaltech System India

Last Updated : Nov 27 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Tube Investments of India (Tll) has announced the execution of definitive agreement for subscription of 67% equity stake in Kcaltech System India (KCAL India), a subsidiary of KC Altech Co. based in South Korea (KCAL Korea). This strategic acquisition will enable TII to strengthen its position in the growing automotive sector, particularly in the domain of aluminium tubes and parts used in Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) systems for automobiles. The proposed investment will support KCAL India's expansion plans, including increasing its manufacturing capabilities.

The proposed acquisition aligns with TII's long-term growth strategy, as it continues to diversify into adjacent business segments that complement its core offerings. With the rising demand for automobiles in India, fuelled by increasing population, disposable income, and government initiatives, TII is targeting the aluminium tubes and parts segment as a key growth area.

KCAL India, based in Chennai, has established itself as a prominent manufacturer of aluminium tubes and parts for HVAC applications in the automobile industry. The company also trades in aluminium forged parts, such as pistons, shoes, and scrolls.

First Published: Nov 27 2024 | 3:11 PM IST

