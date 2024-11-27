Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Akzo Nobel gets Rs 44-cr show cause notice from GST Authority

Akzo Nobel gets Rs 44-cr show cause notice from GST Authority

Image
Last Updated : Nov 27 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Akzo Nobel India informed that it has received a GST show cause notice of Rs 44.48 crore from Assistant Commissioner of Commercial Taxes, Bangalore, Karnataka GST Department.

As part of the GST audit, a show cause notice u/s 73 of CGST ACT/Rules, 2017 has been received by the company mentioning disallowance of ITC and tax due for the period from April 2020 to March 2021, aggregating to Rs 44,48,65,290.

The total liability of Rs 44.48 crore includes tax of Rs 23.94 crore; interest of Rs 15.75 crore; and penalty of Rs 4.78 crore.

The paint manufacturer said that this notice is open for further submissions before the relevant authorities, and it is in the process of responding to the same within the stipulated time as mentioned therein.

Akzo Nobel India is a leading paints and coatings company and maker of Dulux Paints. The companys consolidated net profit rose 3.9% to Rs 97.90 crore on a 2.7% increase in net sales to Rs 982.30 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The scrip jumped 4.49% to Rs 3,767.85 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Bangladesh court acquits former PM Khaleda Zia in corruption case

Cyclone Fengal: Tamil Nadu braces for heavy rain, flooding, & strong winds

LIVE news: Allies will sit together and decide, says Devendra Fadnavis on Maharashtra CM deadlock

Chennai to shut down power for two days amid heavy rainfall, cyclone threat

C2C Advanced Systems IPO allotment: Check status, GMP, likely listing gain

First Published: Nov 27 2024 | 3:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story