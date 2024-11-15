Tasty Bite Eatables standalone net profit declines 11.27% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.97% to Rs 156.27 crore

Net profit of Tasty Bite Eatables declined 11.27% to Rs 10.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.97% to Rs 156.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 144.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

