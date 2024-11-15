Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tasty Bite Eatables standalone net profit declines 11.27% in the September 2024 quarter

Tasty Bite Eatables standalone net profit declines 11.27% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 7.97% to Rs 156.27 crore

Net profit of Tasty Bite Eatables declined 11.27% to Rs 10.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.97% to Rs 156.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 144.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales156.27144.73 8 OPM %10.6413.72 -PBDT21.3022.52 -5 PBT13.7215.19 -10 NP10.0811.36 -11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Over 12L workers may miss voting in Maha polls: Sugarcane cutters' body

Nitin Gadkari backs 'batenge to katenge' call, urges unity against enemies

Buch scandal not just insider trading, it is conflict of interest: Rahul

LIVE news: PM Modi unveils development projects worth Rs 6,640 crore from Bihar's Jamui

Give priority to 'absolute blindness' over 'low vision' in jobs: K'taka HC

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 1:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story