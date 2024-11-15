Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Calcom Vision standalone net profit rises 3380.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Sales decline 12.99% to Rs 34.08 crore

Net profit of Calcom Vision rose 3380.00% to Rs 1.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 12.99% to Rs 34.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 39.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales34.0839.17 -13 OPM %7.544.93 -PBDT2.700.80 238 PBT1.740.07 2386 NP1.740.05 3380

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 1:01 PM IST

