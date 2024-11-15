Calcom Vision standalone net profit rises 3380.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 12.99% to Rs 34.08 crore

Net profit of Calcom Vision rose 3380.00% to Rs 1.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 12.99% to Rs 34.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 39.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.34.0839.177.544.932.700.801.740.071.740.05

