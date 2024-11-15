Konark Synthetic standalone net profit declines 11.76% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 13.79% to Rs 10.38 crore

Net profit of Konark Synthetic declined 11.76% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 13.79% to Rs 10.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 12.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.10.3812.0411.187.640.420.430.180.180.150.17

