Konark Synthetic standalone net profit declines 11.76% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Sales decline 13.79% to Rs 10.38 crore

Net profit of Konark Synthetic declined 11.76% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 13.79% to Rs 10.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 12.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales10.3812.04 -14 OPM %11.187.64 -PBDT0.420.43 -2 PBT0.180.18 0 NP0.150.17 -12

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 1:01 PM IST

