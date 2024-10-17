Tata Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 54.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.03% to Rs 3999.00 crore

Net profit of Tata Chemicals declined 54.67% to Rs 194.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 428.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 0.03% to Rs 3999.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3998.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.3999.003998.0015.4520.19625.00747.00348.00513.00194.00428.00

