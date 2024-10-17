Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Tata Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 54.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Sales rise 0.03% to Rs 3999.00 crore

Net profit of Tata Chemicals declined 54.67% to Rs 194.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 428.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 0.03% to Rs 3999.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3998.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales3999.003998.00 0 OPM %15.4520.19 -PBDT625.00747.00 -16 PBT348.00513.00 -32 NP194.00428.00 -55

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 5:40 PM IST

