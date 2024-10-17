Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

LTIMindtree consolidated net profit rises 7.68% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Sales rise 5.92% to Rs 9432.90 crore

Net profit of LTIMindtree rose 7.68% to Rs 1251.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1161.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 5.92% to Rs 9432.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8905.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales9432.908905.40 6 OPM %18.0118.32 -PBDT1927.901727.50 12 PBT1686.801519.30 11 NP1251.001161.80 8

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 5:40 PM IST

