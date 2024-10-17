LTIMindtree consolidated net profit rises 7.68% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.92% to Rs 9432.90 crore

Net profit of LTIMindtree rose 7.68% to Rs 1251.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1161.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 5.92% to Rs 9432.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8905.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.9432.908905.4018.0118.321927.901727.501686.801519.301251.001161.80

