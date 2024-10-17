Continental Securities standalone net profit rises 105.56% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 66.67% to Rs 0.65 crore

Net profit of Continental Securities rose 105.56% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 66.67% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.650.3980.0064.100.510.250.500.240.370.18

