Continental Securities standalone net profit rises 105.56% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Sales rise 66.67% to Rs 0.65 crore

Net profit of Continental Securities rose 105.56% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 66.67% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.650.39 67 OPM %80.0064.10 -PBDT0.510.25 104 PBT0.500.24 108 NP0.370.18 106

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 5:40 PM IST

