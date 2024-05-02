Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Communications adopts sustainability-linked loan framework

Tata Communications adopts sustainability-linked loan framework

Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 12:19 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Tata Communications announced the adoption of a sustainability-linked loan (SLL) framework to align all future long-term debt financing with its environmental commitments. The initiative, a first of its kind in the sector in India, underscores the company's unwavering dedication to responsible business practices and sustainability leadership.

Unlike traditional loans, loans aligned to the SLL framework have margins tied to specific carbon emission reduction targets (or non-financial covenants), incentivising continuous improvement in sustainability performance. By linking its loan margins directly to environmental impact, Tata Communications aims to drive meaningful change while fostering a deeper integration of the Tata Group's overarching sustainability aspirations with its own capital structure.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The transparent and accountable approach also aims to attract sustainability-conscious capital from investors who share the company's commitment to environmental responsibility. By linking loan margins to measurable targets, it demonstrates a commitment to quantifiable results, allowing stakeholders to track progress and recognise milestones.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Welspun Corp improves its rank in S&amp;P Global's Corporate Sustainability Assessment

Sun Pharmaceutical included in S&amp;P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2024

Biocon features in S&amp;P's Sustainability Yearbook 2024

Telecom stocks edge lower

Telecom shares fall

IFCI Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Maruti Suzuki production climbs 17% YoY in March'24

Gallantt Ispat consolidated net profit rises 40.44% in the March 2024 quarter

Adani Power records 47% YoY growth in Q4 PAT; net debt at Rs 26,545 crore

Benchmarks trade with small gains; Metal shares shine

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 02 2024 | 11:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story