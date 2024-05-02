Maruti Suzuki production climbs 17% YoY in March'24

The car manufacturer announced that its total production increased 16.99% to 169,751 units in April 2024 as against 145,096 units recorded in April 2023.

Sequentially, the auto giant's total production increased 1.81% as compared with 166,730 units produced in March 2024.

The production of passenger vehicles stood at 166,325 units (up 15.43% YoY) and production of light commercial vehicles was at 3,426 units (up 242.94% YoY) during the period under review.

Further, car major also announced sales for the month of April 2024. The total sales increased 4.71% to 168,089 units in April 2024 as against 160,529 units recorded in April 2023.

Sequentially, the auto major's total sales slipped 10.21% as compared with 187,196 units produced in 2024.

The sales of domestic passenger vehicles stood at 137,952 units (up 0.46% YoY) while sales of light commercial vehicles was at 2,496 units (up 13.51% YoY) during the period under review.

While the company's total domestic sales (PV+LCV+OEM) rose 1.65% to 145,929 units, exports grew by 30.58% to 22,160 units in April 2024 over April 2023.

Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase and sale of motor vehicles, components, and spare parts (automobiles).

The auto maker's standalone net profit jumped 47.80% to Rs 3,877.8 crore on 19.06% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 36,697.5 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

The scrip fell 0.23% to currently trade at Rs 12776.80 on the BSE.

