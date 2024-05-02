Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gallantt Ispat consolidated net profit rises 40.44% in the March 2024 quarter

Gallantt Ispat consolidated net profit rises 40.44% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
Sales rise 7.58% to Rs 1177.39 crore

Net profit of Gallantt Ispat rose 40.44% to Rs 95.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 67.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.58% to Rs 1177.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1094.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 59.92% to Rs 225.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 140.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.20% to Rs 4227.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4056.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1177.391094.39 8 4227.124056.70 4 OPM %15.5911.34 -10.608.98 - PBDT179.36116.71 54 426.84340.14 25 PBT145.2791.65 59 311.32239.89 30 NP95.3967.92 40 225.35140.91 60

First Published: May 02 2024 | 11:51 AM IST

