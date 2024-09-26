Tata Communications update on simplification of group structure

Tata Communications is in the process of simplifying the existing layered structure and moving Tata Communications (UK) (TC UK), step down wholly-owned subsidiary, directly under the ownership of the company. With the shares held by Tata Communications (Netherlands) B.V. being cancelled, the company will remain the sole shareholder of TC UK.

In this regard, the Board of Directors of TC UK at their meeting held yesterday i.e., 25 September 2024, considered and approved a proposal for reduction of TC UK's issued share capital from USD 12,216,567.42 divided into 7,541,091 fully paid-up shares of USD 1.62 each to USD 1,686,562.56 divided into 1,041,088 fully paid-up shares of USD 1.62 each by cancelling 6,500,003 shares of USD 1.62 each, registered in the name of or otherwise held by Tata Communications (Netherlands) B.V., an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Communications (Share Cancellation).

