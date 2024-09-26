Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd Falls 3.89%

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd has lost 9.58% over last one month compared to 7% gain in BSE Consumer Durables index and 4.29% rise in the SENSEX
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd lost 3.89% today to trade at Rs 424.25. The BSE Consumer Durables index is down 0.34% to quote at 67882.49. The index is up 7 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Voltas Ltd decreased 0.46% and Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd lost 0.44% on the day. The BSE Consumer Durables index went up 47.92 % over last one year compared to the 28.88% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd has lost 9.58% over last one month compared to 7% gain in BSE Consumer Durables index and 4.29% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 21299 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 57717 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 483.65 on 02 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 262.1 on 22 Mar 2024.
