Prestige Estates Projects Ltd Spurts 2.46%

Last Updated : Sep 26 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd has added 10.31% over last one month compared to 9.51% gain in BSE Realty index and 4.29% rise in the SENSEX

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd rose 2.46% today to trade at Rs 1885.25. The BSE Realty index is up 0.57% to quote at 8878.75. The index is up 9.51 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Godrej Properties Ltd increased 0.76% and Sunteck Realty Ltd added 0.71% on the day. The BSE Realty index went up 92.6 % over last one year compared to the 28.88% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd has added 10.31% over last one month compared to 9.51% gain in BSE Realty index and 4.29% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 10689 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 50693 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2072.75 on 24 Jun 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 591.85 on 03 Oct 2023.

First Published: Sep 26 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

