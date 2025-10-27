Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Investment Corp Q2 PAT climbs 20% YoY to Rs 148 cr

Tata Investment Corp Q2 PAT climbs 20% YoY to Rs 148 cr

Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Tata Investment Corporation reported a 19.78% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 148.16 crore on 8.07% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 153.98 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) rose 7.07% YoY to Rs 167.43 crore in Q2 September 2025.

Total expenses jumped 20.89% to Rs 11.40 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 9.43 crore in Q2 FY25. Employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 4.34 crore (up 2.36% YoY), corporate social responsibility (CSR) expenses was at Rs 3.06 crore (up 36.61% YoY) during the period under review.

On half-yearly basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 15.58% to Rs 294.46 crore on 5.09% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 299.44 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.

Tata Investment Corporation is a non-banking financial company, primarily involved in investing in long-term investments such as equity shares and equity-related securities.

The scrip rose 0.19% to Rs 839 on the BSE.

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

