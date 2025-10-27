Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahindra Rural Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 49.79% in the September 2025 quarter

Mahindra Rural Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 49.79% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Sales decline 7.62% to Rs 276.28 crore

Net profit of Mahindra Rural Housing Finance rose 49.79% to Rs 10.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 7.62% to Rs 276.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 299.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales276.28299.07 -8 OPM %51.3548.38 -PBDT21.6217.63 23 PBT14.639.50 54 NP10.957.31 50

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 3:10 PM IST

