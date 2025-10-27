Mahindra Rural Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 49.79% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.62% to Rs 276.28 crore

Net profit of Mahindra Rural Housing Finance rose 49.79% to Rs 10.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 7.62% to Rs 276.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 299.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.276.28299.0751.3548.3821.6217.6314.639.5010.957.31

