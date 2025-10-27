Dhani Services Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd, Pearl Global Industries Ltd, Zen Technologies Ltd and Galaxy Surfactants Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 October 2025.

Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd, Pearl Global Industries Ltd, Zen Technologies Ltd and Galaxy Surfactants Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 October 2025.

Dhani Services Ltd crashed 6.03% to Rs 52.64 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.29 lakh shares in the past one month.

Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd lost 5.31% to Rs 717.65. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 16452 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14210 shares in the past one month. Pearl Global Industries Ltd tumbled 5.00% to Rs 1336.6. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7765 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3389 shares in the past one month. Zen Technologies Ltd plummeted 4.76% to Rs 1330.55. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33385 shares in the past one month.