Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Phoenix Mills Ltd Slips 2.56%

Phoenix Mills Ltd Slips 2.56%

Image
Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 9:51 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Phoenix Mills Ltd has lost 11.23% over last one month compared to 6.04% fall in BSE Realty index and 4.05% drop in the SENSEX

Phoenix Mills Ltd fell 2.56% today to trade at Rs 1653.15. The BSE Realty index is down 0.4% to quote at 7995.76. The index is down 6.04 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Oberoi Realty Ltd decreased 1.56% and Macrotech Developers Ltd lost 0.83% on the day. The BSE Realty index went up 16.88 % over last one year compared to the 9.14% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Phoenix Mills Ltd has lost 11.23% over last one month compared to 6.04% fall in BSE Realty index and 4.05% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 573 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 17225 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2068.15 on 18 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1135.53 on 29 Jan 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sundram Fasteners Ltd Spurts 1.96%

Aether Industries to resume operations at its manufacturing facility II

Sona BLW Precision Forgings update on change in shareholding

NMDC announces prices of iron ore effective 09 Jan

Trading may be choppy on mixed Asian cues

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story