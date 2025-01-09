Phoenix Mills Ltd Slips 2.56%

Phoenix Mills Ltd has lost 11.23% over last one month compared to 6.04% fall in BSE Realty index and 4.05% drop in the SENSEX

Phoenix Mills Ltd fell 2.56% today to trade at Rs 1653.15. The BSE Realty index is down 0.4% to quote at 7995.76. The index is down 6.04 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Oberoi Realty Ltd decreased 1.56% and Macrotech Developers Ltd lost 0.83% on the day. The BSE Realty index went up 16.88 % over last one year compared to the 9.14% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 573 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 17225 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2068.15 on 18 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1135.53 on 29 Jan 2024.

