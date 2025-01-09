Anand Rathi gains after board to mull bonus issue proposal

Anand Rathi Wealth rallied 3.08% to Rs 3,960 after the company's board scheduled a meeting on 13 January 2025 to consider a proposal of bonus issue.

The official announcement was made on 08 January 2025 after the market hours.

Anand Rathi Wealth is among Indias leading non-bank wealth solutions firms, catering to high and ultra-high net worth individuals.

The financial products distributors consolidated net profit jumped 32.38% to Rs 76.11 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared to Rs 57.49 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations surged 32.80% YoY to Rs 242.48 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News