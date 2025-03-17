Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Motors to hike prices of commercial vehicle amid rising input costs

Tata Motors to hive prices of commercial vehicle amid rising input costs

Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
Tata Motors announced that it will increase the prices upto 2% across its commercial vehicle range, effective from 1st April 2025.

The price increase is to offset the rise in input costs, and will vary as per individual model and variant.

Tata Motors, part of the Tata Group, is a global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pickups, trucks, and buses.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 22.41% to Rs 5,451 crore despite of 2.71% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 113,575 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

The scrip rose 0.84% to end at Rs 660.90 on 17th March 2025.

First Published: Mar 17 2025 | 4:22 PM IST

