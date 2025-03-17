Nifty closes above 22,500; pharma shares advance

The key domestic indices ended with moderate gains on Monday, as concerns over the US government shutdown eased and investors awaited the outcome of the US Fed policy review later this week. The Nifty ended a tad above the 22,500 level. Pharma, financial services, and private bank shares advanced while media, realty, and FMCG shares declined.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 341.04 points or 0.46% to 74,169.95. The Nifty 50 index added 111.55 points or 0.50% to 22,508.75.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index advanced 0.77% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.02%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,617 shares rose and 2,502 shares fell. A total of 120 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, added 1.01% to 13.42.

Economy:

India's wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation rose to 2.38% (provisional) in February, 2025, primarily due to an increase in prices of manufactured food products, food articles, other manufacturing, non-food articles, and textiles, etc. Data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed on Monday. This is higher than the WPI rate in January, which stood at 2.31%.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Also Read

RMC Switchgears was locked in the upper circuit of 5% after the firm received a letter of acceptance worth Rs 320 crore from the Rajasthan Govt for a 50 MW rooftop solar system installation across state buildings in Jaipur and Dausa.

Indusind Bank rose 0.58%. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reassured the private lender's financial stability. The RBI's statement, addressing recent market concern, affirmed that IndusInd Bank is "well-capitalized" and maintains a "satisfactory" financial position.

Lupin added 0.92%. The pharma major announced that it has received tentative approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Amifampridine Tablets, 10 mg.

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) gained 4.87% after the company announced that it has secured orders amounting to Rs 726 crore from Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation (GETCL).

Hindustan Construction Company rose 0.09%. The company announced that its joint venture with Tata Projects (TPL) has won a contract worth Rs 2,191 crore from Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (MPMRCL).

Maharashtra Seamless rose 1.47% after the company announced that it has received an order valued at approximately Rs 298 crore for the supply of seamless pipes in the oil and gas sector.

Garware Technical Fibres rose 1.42% after the company announced that it has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary (WOS) in the name of Garware Technical Fibres UK (GTFL UK) to carry out the technical textile business in the United Kingdom.

LTIMindtree dropped 2.32% after the media reported that Citigroup plans to drastically reduce its reliance on external IT contractors.

Global Markets:

European markets advanced on Monday as investors awaited Italy's latest inflation print.

Both U.S. and global economic growth is set to be lower than previously projected, according to the latest estimates from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

Global GDP growth is projected to moderate from 3.2% in 2024, to 3.1% in 2025 and 3.0% in 2026, with higher trade barriers in several G20 economies and increased geopolitical and policy uncertainty weighing on investment and household spending, the OECD said Monday.

Asian stocks ended higher as the Chinese government on Sunday announced a Special Action Plan to Boost Consumption to revive consumption by boosting peoples incomes. Other measures include plans to stabilize the stock and real estate market and raising the countrys birth rate.

Japanese stocks were little changed after stronger-than-expected January inflation data. Headline national CPI jumped to a two-year high of 4.0% year-on-year in January, up from 3.6% the previous month, according to government data. Core CPI, excluding fresh food and energy costs, rose slightly to 2.5% year-on-year from 2.4% in the prior month. This data strengthens the case for further interest rate hikes by the Bank of Japan.

Japanese manufacturing activity contracted for the eighth consecutive month in February. The au Jibun Bank manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) was 48.9 in February, slightly better than January's 48.7. A reading below 50 indicates contraction.

U.S. stocks declined overnight after weak earnings from Walmart, raising concerns about a slowing economy. Wall Street also saw some profit-taking after the S&P 500 reached a series of record highs this week.

The S&P 500 fell 0.4% to 6,117.63, the NASDAQ Composite dropped 0.5% to 19,962.36, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 1% to 44,176.90.

Walmart Inc. stabilized in after-hours trading after falling 6.5% during Thursday's session due to weaker-than-expected earnings for the December quarter. Walmart's losses affected other retail stocks, amid concerns that U.S. consumer spendinga key economic driverwas cooling after a strong year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News