INR gains following break under 87 per US dollar mark

Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
India Rupee saw good gains today, adding to recent upside amid positive cues from the equities. The US dollar index also lingered around a five month low of 103.30. INR currently trades at 86.79 per US dollar, up 26 paise on the day. Indian equity indices ended on a firm note on Monday. At close, the Sensex added 341.04 points or 0.46 percent at 74,169.95, and the Nifty was up 111.55 points or 0.50 percent at 22,508.75. Meanwhile, India's forex reserves increased to $653.97 billion in the week ending March 7, 2025, up by $15.26 billion, said the Reserve Bank of India on Friday. According to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the RBI, Foreign currency assets (FCAs) were up by $13.93 billion to $557.28 billion.

First Published: Mar 17 2025 | 4:44 PM IST

