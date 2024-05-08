Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Power Company consolidated net profit rises 15.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Tata Power Company consolidated net profit rises 15.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Sales rise 27.24% to Rs 15846.58 crore

Net profit of Tata Power Company rose 15.11% to Rs 895.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 777.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 27.24% to Rs 15846.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12453.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.78% to Rs 3696.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3336.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.50% to Rs 61448.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 55109.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales15846.5812453.76 27 61448.9055109.08 12 OPM %14.5615.48 -17.5513.98 - PBDT2539.112084.37 22 9245.238896.20 4 PBT1498.341158.07 29 5458.865457.00 0 NP895.21777.73 15 3696.253336.44 11

First Published: May 08 2024 | 5:31 PM IST

