Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Projects reports consolidated net profit of Rs 120.19 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Tata Projects reports consolidated net profit of Rs 120.19 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 11:16 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 7.93% to Rs 5412.81 crore

Net profit of Tata Projects reported to Rs 120.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 364.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.93% to Rs 5412.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5015.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 80.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 852.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.80% to Rs 17760.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 16947.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales5412.815015.21 8 17760.6116947.62 5 OPM %6.20-4.35 -3.59-2.20 - PBDT211.93-358.77 LP 320.73-773.98 LP PBT150.48-419.35 LP 78.68-980.79 LP NP120.19-364.85 LP 80.33-852.19 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Tata Steel Production rises 4% YoY in Q4

Nifty above 22,450 mark; metal shares shine

Sensex gains 193 pts; metal shares shine

Benchmarks under pressure; metal shares slip; VIX climbs 6.37%

Shyam Metalics gains on capacity expansion in Odisha plant

Bank credit to industry grows by 8.5% annually in March: RBI

Hero MotoCorp edges higher after two-wheeler sales rise by 35% YoY in April

Investment remains an important growth driver in India, Says IMF

Market trade higher; Auto shares accelerate

Escorts Kubota April sales slide to 7,515 units

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 02 2024 | 11:08 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story