Tata Projects reports standalone net profit of Rs 22.21 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 9.49% to Rs 3605.95 crore

Net profit of Tata Projects reported to Rs 22.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 94.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 9.49% to Rs 3605.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3984.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.3605.953984.155.23-0.7189.29-103.0720.18-157.2622.21-94.37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp