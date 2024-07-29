Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Projects reports standalone net profit of Rs 22.21 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Tata Projects reports standalone net profit of Rs 22.21 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 9.49% to Rs 3605.95 crore

Net profit of Tata Projects reported to Rs 22.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 94.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 9.49% to Rs 3605.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3984.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales3605.953984.15 -9 OPM %5.23-0.71 -PBDT89.29-103.07 LP PBT20.18-157.26 LP NP22.21-94.37 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news: SC to hear AAP leader Manish Sisodia's bail plea today in liquor policy case

ICICI Bank share price target: Stock should re-rate post Q1, say analysts

Ola Electric's IPO price out! How does it stack up against listed peers?

UK's new finance minister accuses last govt of multi-bn pound 'cover-up'

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 150 pts, Nifty below 24,900; SmallCap rises over 1%

First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 10:44 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story