The Power Transmission & Distribution (PT&D) business of Larsen & Toubro has won new orders in India and abroad for establishing substations and transmission lines which are crucial elements of the vast, interconnected electricity network. A strengthened grid speeds up clean energy transition and ensures reliable, resilient power supply. As per the company's project classification, the value of the orders ranges between Rs 2,500 crore to Rs 5,000 crore. In India, PT&D has received orders to execute two 765kV Double Circuit Transmission Line packages which are associated with evacuation of power from Jaisalmer/ Barmer Renewable Energy Zone in Rajasthan to substations in Madhya Pradesh for further interconnections. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In its pursuit of providing sustainable and efficient power supply, Saudi Arabia is strengthening the 380kV network in the central region. PT&D has secured orders to build a 380kV Substation and 380kV Overhead line segments.

In the United Arab Emirates, PT&D has secured orders to construct a 220kV Substation and three 132kV Substations. Adding these substations to the network will help the utilities keep pace with the increasing electricity demand in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News