Tata Steel Ltd gains for third straight session

Tata Steel Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 158.65, up 1.59% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.48% on the day, quoting at 24743.45. The Sensex is at 80701.78, up 0.42%. Tata Steel Ltd has slipped around 0.57% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Tata Steel Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.93% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9305.3, up 1.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 137.6 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 222.59 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 159.36, up 1.67% on the day. Tata Steel Ltd is up 4.27% in last one year as compared to a 2.12% slide in NIFTY and a 1.73% slide in the Nifty Metal index.