Quick Wrap: Nifty Pharma Index falls 0.94%

Nifty Pharma index ended down 0.94% at 23011.1 today. The index has gained 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Lupin Ltd shed 4.47%, Biocon Ltd dropped 2.92% and Ipca Laboratories Ltd slipped 2.43%. The Nifty Pharma index has soared 33.00% over last one year compared to the 9.95% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Financial Services index has dropped 0.83% and Nifty PSU Bank index has dropped 0.79% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.08% to close at 23688.95 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.06% to close at 78148.49 today.

