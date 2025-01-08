Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty January futures trade at premium

Nifty January futures trade at premium

Image
Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

NSE India VIX slides 1.33% to 14.47.

The Nifty January 2025 futures closed at 23,776.35, a premium of 87.4 points compared with the Nifty's closing 23,688.95 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 slipped 18.95 points or 0.08% to 23,688.95.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 1.33% to 14.47.

Reliance Industries, Tata Motors, and Dixon Technologies (India) were the top trading individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The January 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 30 January 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hyundai Motor India launches new variants for VENUE, VERNA and Grand i10 NIOS

BHEL commissions two units of 6x170 MW Punatsangchhu-II Hydroelectric Project

JLR reports wholesale volumes of 1.04 lakh units in Q3 FY25

Brijendra Pratap Singh takes charge as CMD of National Aluminium Company

Larsen & Toubro's heavy engineering arm wins multiple orders in Q3 FY25

First Published: Jan 08 2025 | 5:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story