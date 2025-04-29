Tata Tech slides after large block deal

Tata Technologies tumbled 5.78% to Rs 664.80, following a major block deal valued at Rs 1,093.67 crore on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) early today, 29 April 2025.

In the transaction, 1,60,06,865 shares, representing 3.95% of the companys equity, changed hands at Rs 683.25 per share a 3.22% discount to the previous closing price of Rs 705.60. The stock reacted sharply to the discounted pricing, slipping as investors digested the sizable offloading.

While the identity of the seller has not been officially confirmed, media reports suggest that private equity firm TPG Rise Climate was behind the stake sale. As on March 2025, TPG Rise Climate held 2.44 crore shares, or 6.01% equity, of the company.

The counter witnessed a surge in trading activity today, with volumes on the BSE soaring to 63.62 lakh shares significantly higher than the one-quarter average of 1.37 lakh shares. On the NSE, volumes spiked to 3.94 crore shares, far exceeding the quarterly average of 14.75 lakh shares.

Tata Technologies is a global product engineering and digital services company. Its consolidated net profit jumped 12% to Rs 188.87 crore, despite a 2.41% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 1,285.65 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q3 FY25. On a year-over-year (YoY) basis, the company's net profit jumped 20.12% while revenue declined 1.18%.

