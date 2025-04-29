Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI to inject Rs 1.25 lakh crore worth liquidity via OMO purchase in May

Apr 29 2025
The Reserve Bank of India on Monday announced an auction calendar for May, where it will conduct open market operations (OMOs) for purchase of Government Securities (G-Secs) aggregating ₹1.25 lakh crore in four tranches. On a review of current and evolving liquidity conditions, the Reserve Bank has decided to conduct OMO purchase auctions of Government of India securities for an aggregate amount of ₹1,25,000 crore in four tranches, RBI stated. The first auction of Rs 50,000 crore will be held on May 6, Rs 25,000 each on May 9, May 15, and May 19, according to the RBIs release. The RBI has been conducting OMO purchase auctions since late January 2025 to infuse liquidity into the banking system. However, system liquidity turned to surplus since late March with surplus currently about Rs 1 lakh crore as on April 28.The Reserve Bank will continue to monitor evolving liquidity and market conditions and take measures as appropriate to ensure orderly liquidity conditions, it noted.

